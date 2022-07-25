Man charged with murder, other offenses in connection with pair of weekend incidents

Jul. 24—In a case investigated by the Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has charged a suspect with multiple criminal offenses, including murder, in connection with two different incidents this weekend.

At 1:05 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to an assault complaint on Parrott Drive in eastern Pulaski County. When Deputy Noah Wesley arrived on the scene, he made contact with the victim, who alleged that she had been assaulted by John Stacy, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Wesley requested that Somerset-Pulaski County EMS to come to the scene for the assault victim. After EMS arrived, the victim declined to be transported by EMS and went to the hospital by private vehicle with family. At approximately 3 a.m., Deputy Wesley and EMS cleared the scene with Deputy Wesley continuing the investigation.

At 10:47 a.m. Saturday morning, another call came into 911 Dispatch reporting a shooting victim on Paradise Lake Drive in eastern Pulaski County. Deputies and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS responded to the scene, and determined that the victim was deceased, according to the sheriff's office. Emergency Medical Services requested the coroner to the scene. Detective Joey Johnson and Detective Sergeant Cody Cundiff, with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with other deputies responded to the scene.

Deputies left the scene and went to the Parrott Drive location and contacted the victim from earlier in the morning. They learned that John Stacy from Sparrow Drive, Somerset, Kentucky was the suspect in the earlier assault and was a person of interest in the death investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Lieutenant Bobby Jones, Commander of the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, had been notified, and he activated the Major Crimes Task Force, which includes the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the Kentucky State Police, and the Somerset Police Department. Those agencies responded to assist in the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, Stacy, 57, was stopped by Deputy David Campbell and taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. He was taken to the sheriff's office for further investigation. His vehicle has been taken to the sheriff's office impound lot for processing.

Det. Johnson filed for a warrant on Stacy charging him with Attempted Murder, First-Degree Burglary, First-Degree Assault, and Kidnapping. These charges stem from the earlier response to Parrott Drive in Pulaski County. In this case, the suspect entered a female victim's residence while being armed with a gun, according to the sheriff's office, which said that while inside the residence, he assaulted the female victim and held her at that residence against her will by physically assaulting her and threatening her with the loaded handgun.

Later Saturday evening, after Stacy was in custody, Det. Johnson filed for another warrant charging Stacy with Murder related to the call at 10:47 a.m. and the death investigation.

Motive in both these cases is still being determined.

The names of both victims have not been released at this time.

Stacy was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center and lodged there.

This investigation continues by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the Major Crimes Task Force. The death investigation also continues by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.