Man charged with murder, other offenses after a deadly Lexington shooting

The Lexington Police Department on Wednesday made an arrest in connection with the July 20 shooting death of Kadage Byishmo on Quinton Court.

Keith Denton, 27, has been charged with murder, first degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of violating a Kentucky protective order, two counts of receiving stolen firearms, methamphetamine trafficking and marijuana possession, the Lexington Police Department announced Wednesday.

After being arrested, Denton was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Byishimo was 38. The shooting took place in the 300 block of Quinton Court. Lt. Joe Anderson previously said responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside an apartment who later died.