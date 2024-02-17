Man charged with murder in Pinellas Park fentanyl overdoses

Pinellas Park police detectives have charged a man with murder who they say sold fentanyl to two people who died of drug overdoses in April 2022.

James Peoples III, 33, faces two counts of first-degree murder, police said, in connection with the deaths of two Irish men: Luke Comiskey, 31, and Kane Mitchell, 32.

Comiskey and Mitchell were found dead on April 23, 2022 in their apartment on Grand Avenue, authorities said.

“The devastating consequences of fentanyl abuse are clear in this heartbreaking incident,” Pinellas Park Police Chief Adam Geissenberger said in a statement about the arrest, adding that his agency will “pursue justice relentlessly” and seeks to “tackle the scourge of fentanyl overdoses head-on.”