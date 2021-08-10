Man charged with murder of Raleigh drum major after capture near Boston, authorities say

A man caught in Massachusetts was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Helping Hand Mission volunteer in Southeast Raleigh, the Massachusetts State Police said.

Marcus Walton, 29, was found hiding in the fifth-floor apartment of a building in Revere, Mass., near Boston, on Friday, the Massachusetts State Police said in a release posted to its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

After troopers, officers and marshals arrived at the apartment, Walton tried to jump from the fifth floor of the building, the release said. But law enforcement officials talked him into going back inside the apartment and surrendering, the release said.

Authorities sought him in connection to the death of Charlie Cook Debnam, a 31-year-old drum major who was volunteering at a Helping Hand Mission on Rock Quarry Road on the night of July 31, when he was fatally struck by crossfire between the occupants of two cars.

Debnam died at a local hospital, the Raleigh Police Department said the following day.

Walton was arraigned at Chelsea District Court and faces a felony murder charge in Wake County, where he will be extradited, Mass. State Police said.

Walton was captured during a joint operation by the Massachusetts State Police, Boston Police, United States Marshals and other local law enforcement agencies.

