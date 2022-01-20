Man charged with murder after reporting girlfriend was shot in Bedford Township

Calhoun County Justice Center

A man arrested for the Jan. 18 homicide in Bedford Township was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court on Wednesday.

Gary Vogt, 58, was charged with open murder and a felony firearm charge. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Charlotte Freiny.

According to police, the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch responded to a call at 12:30 a.m. from Vogt, who reported his significant other had been shot. When officers arrived at the home at North Gardner Avenue, they found Freiny deceased.

A gun was recovered at the scene and Vogt was arrested.

Vogt was denied bond and returned to the Calhoun County Jail.

