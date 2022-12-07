Man charged with murder in Riverside stabbing set to appear in court today

The man charged with stabbing another man to death in Riverside is set to have his first court appearance in Ohio today.

Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, of Dayton was booked into the Montgomery County jail on December 6 after being transferred from Logan County jail in Kentucky.

>>RELATED: ‘I still feel like it’s not real;’ Best friend remembers Riverside homicide victim

He has been charged in the murder of Scott Hannah, 28, of Riverside.

On November 27, Hannah was identified as the man found dead inside a residence on Dundee Circle.

Brogan is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated armed burglary, murder, and felonious assault.

The trail is set to start at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.