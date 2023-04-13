Man charged with murder of Rockford woman

A Rockford man has been charged after a woman was found dead inside her home last weekend.

John Gregory, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder, authorities announced Thursday.

Police said they were doing a welfare check of Antwinette Paschal at her home in the 3100 block of Guilford Road on April 8.

When officers arrived, they found the front door open and found Paschal dead in the living room.

Police investigated Paschal's death as a homicide and later identified as Gregory as a suspect.

Gregory was arrested Wednesday on an unrelated warrant, police said.

Gregory is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

