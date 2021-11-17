Man charged with murder in shooting

Nov. 16—HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that took place last week at an east High Point residence.

On Monday the High Point Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshall Carolinas Regional Task Force, arrested Cornelius Woods in the shooting death of Shawqueze Ingram, 29, who was found dead by a relative in a house in the 1100 block of Wayside Street on Nov. 7.

Police have not released any other information about Ingram's death.

Woods was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to develop a motive, police said in a press release Tuesday.

Ingram's death was the 19th homicide in the city in 2021. The High Point Police Department handled 14 homicides during all of 2020.

With Monday's arrest, High Point police have made an arrest or otherwise solved all but two homicide cases this year.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Dan Sellers or call Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.

