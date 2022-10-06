Man charged with murder after shooting of 30-year-old in southwest Charlotte

A shooting this week has become a homicide case after the victim died in the hospital, police said on Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a call about a shooting in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood on Green Ivy Lane just after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a CMPD news release. They found Desmond Balogun, 30, who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died four days later.

Police had arrested Clifford Leon Smith Jr., 51, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and now he is charged with murder, according to CMPD.

CMPD did not release information about what led to the shooting and did not immediately respond to requests for the police report.

This is the 89th homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 704-432-8477 and speak to a homicide detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.