Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say

A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said.

Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.

Investigators did not share information about what led up to the shooting.

Chester police, with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Chester County Sherriff’s Office, investigated and charged Willie Caldwell III with murder.

He was taken into custody Sunday and is at the Chester County jail.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

