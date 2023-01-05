Man charged with murder after shooting at Columbia apartment complex, police say

Weeks after a man was killed in a shooting, a suspect has been arrested, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Duyon R. Wilson, 49, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said Wednesday night in a news release.

The shooting happened Dec. 16, 2022, in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments at 100 Lorick Circle, according to the release. That’s in the area between North Main Street and S.C. 277, about a mile from Prisma Health Richland hospital.

Officers received an alert from Shotspotter — a technology that uses sensors to notify police when gunshots are fired in a given area — and responded to Lorick Circle, where they found an unresponsive man.

Although it is nearly three weeks since the shooting, the Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

Wilson shot the victim multiple times, according to police.

Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation/argument earlier in the evening.

Surveillance footage from the area was used by officers to aid their investigation, according to the release.

A second man was taken to a local hospital, police said after the shooting in December. Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State Thursday that Wilson was injured during the incident and was the second man.

When he was released from the hospital Wednesday, Wilson was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Timmons said.

No bond has been set for Wilson, jail records show.

At the time of the shooting, Wilson was out on bond from a September 2021 arrest on a second-degree domestic violence charge, Richland County court records show.

Wilson is facing pending charges for that incident, as well as a November 2021 arrest when he was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension (habitual traffic offender), according to court records.