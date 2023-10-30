Man charged with murder after shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in downtown Raleigh

The man accused of shooting and wounding a teenage boy in downtown Raleigh last week has now been charged with murder, the Raleigh Police Department said Monday morning.

Steven Mark Stanley II, 22, was initially charged a week ago, on Oct. 23, for allegedly shooting an unidentified juvenile near Moore Square Magnet Middle School after 2 p.m.

Shamar Leverette, 15, died Sunday from his injuries. His mother told The News & Observer on Sunday that she believes her son may have been standing up for a friend during a confrontation when he was shot.

Stanley was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is currently being held in Wake County jail under a $1 million bond.

This is a developing story.