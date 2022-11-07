Man charged with murder in shooting death of neighbor outside Butler County home

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

Nov. 7—A Morgan Twp. man remains incarcerated this morning and charged with murder after his neighbor was found shot to death Saturday in Okeana.

Austin Combs, 26, was booked into the Butler County Jail at 8:25 p.m. Saturday for murder. He was taken into custody late Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Chapel Road. Deputies were called for a shooting at 11:46 a.m. Saturday found a male dead outside, according to the sheriff's office.

Combs was armed with a gun, deputies said.

