Man charged with murder in shooting at home

Feb. 3—An Owensboro man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a shooting that took place last week on East 25th Street.

Owensboro Police Department reports say Mark E. Griffith, 58, of the 100 block of East 25th Street was charged with murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in the incident, which was reported at 9:43 p.m. Jan. 26 at the home where Griffith resides.

Shannon Michelle Buchler, 49, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the home. A juvenile female was also found with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The incident is believed to have been a domestic disturbance, OPD reports say.

Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said Griffth also shot himself in the incident. Griffith was hospitalized, but is now incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Griffith faces one count of murder, one count of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

A court date for Griffith has not yet been set.