Man charged with murder after shooting, home invasion in west Georgia neighborhood

The Polk County Police Department and GBI was on the scene of a home invasion on Monday that left one man dead.

Polk County Officers responded to a 911 shooting and home invasion call to a home in the 1000 block of Hutto Road in Cedartown.

Once officers arrived, they found Antonio Johnson, 29, who was reportedly shot. Johnson was life-flighted to Grady Hospital.

Investigators say that the shooter, later identified as Brandon Lyle, 30, of Cedartown had stolen a car from the home.

While at the home, officers were called to another home on Hutto Road in reference to a burglary in process.

Officers allegedly saw Lyle with a gun inside the home. A struggle occurred but officers were able to place Lyle under arrest.

On Tuesday, Johnson died from his injuries and Lyle’s charges were upgraded from aggravated assault to murder.

Lyle faces charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, home invasion, burglary, theft by taking and multiple other offenses.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is finished, the case will be turned over to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

