Man charged with murder in shooting at home in Kansas City’s Oak Park neighborhood

A 43-year-old man is accused of murder and other crimes stemming from a deadly shooting inside a residence in Kansas City’s Oak Park neighborhood early Monday.

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Eric Morrow, 43, of Leavenworth, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful weapon use and illegal firearm possession. He was arrested by police Monday morning at the site of the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Matthew White, identified in court documents as Morrow’s cousin.

As of Tuesday, Morrow was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $200,000 cash bond.

Kansas City police officers were called around 9 a.m. Monday to 39th Street and Benton Boulevard on a report of a shooting. A perimeter was set up around a residence based on the suspicion that the shooter was still inside.

Five people, including Morrow, exited the home on orders from police to come outside. Morrow was first taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries he received during a fight with other residents inside the home, according to court documents.

After entering the home, White was found with a single injury to his left eye socket, according to court documents. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Morrow had been threatening the residents, including White, with a gun. They recalled a heated argument between White and Morrow on Sunday night over a take-out order, saying Morrow left sometime afterward.

Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, one of the witnesses said, Morrow returned and got into an argument with White. Morrow allegedly drew a firearm from his bag and slapped White across the face, records show.

One witness recalled retreating with White to a bedroom as Morrow threatened to shoot through the door. The witness opened it, she told police, and Morrow and White fought.

Others in the house said they intervened after hearing the commotion and gunshots. They said they restrained and disarmed Morrow until the police arrived.

On the way to the hospital in the ambulance, a police officer reported hearing Morrow say people were trying to rob him. None of the witnesses interviewed supported that statement, a Kansas City detective wrote in an affidavit supporting criminal charges for Morrow.

Morrow declined to leave his jail cell or speak with detectives about the shooting, according to court documents. Records did not list a defense attorney for Morrow as of Tuesday.