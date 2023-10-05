Man charged with murder in shooting that killed Duke grad student, wounded another

A man was charged Thursday with murder and attempted first-degree murder in a double shooting that killed a Duke University graduate student on Monday morning.

Stephon Dubose, 30, of Durham, is accused of shooting two women in East Durham on the 1000 block of Worth Street after 7 a.m., killing Angela Marina Risi, 30.

Dubose is currently being held in Durham County jail with no bond.

Risi died from her injuries in a hospital. The second victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said previously.

Risi was a second-year master of fine arts student in the dance program, the Duke Chronicle reported.

People shot in Durham in 2023

Thirty people have been fatally shot in Durham so far in 2023, according to the latest Durham crime statistics. The total is one more victim than the people shot and killed in the city in 2022.

A total of 145 people have been shot either fatally or non-fatally this year, which is less than the annual totals of the previous two years.

Anyone with any information about Monday’s shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at 919-560-4440 ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.