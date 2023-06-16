Man charged with murder in shooting off Dimond Boulevard

Jun. 16—A 32-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a well-known homeless activist Thursday morning in a parking lot in South Anchorage, police said.

Ryan Dummler is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old John Martin III.

Activist Martin was known for once camping on the sidewalk outside Anchorage City Hall for months, and for his improbable journey sailing from Alaska to Russia in an 8-foot dinghy.

Police said they were called to a parking lot on West Dimond Boulevard near King Street around 5 a.m. on reports of gunfire. They said officers found Martin with multiple gunshot wounds dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed Dummler walking up to Martin, who was lying on the ground with a blanket underneath a covering, according to a criminal complaint written by an Anchorage Police Department detective and included with the charges. Dummler pulled something off of Martin, who then sat up, the complaint said.

Dummler was then seen pointing something at Martin, who fell back down, according to the complaint.

Dummler ran from the scene, and police used traffic cameras to track him to an area near garbage bins at a fast-food restaurant, the complaint said. He was brought to police headquarters around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, the complaint said.

In a statement Friday, police said Dummler and Martin had an argument prior to the shooting. Police are investigating what motivated the shooting and if the men knew each other, the Anchorage Police Department said.

Police said procedures to notify Martin's next of kin have been completed.

Dummler is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.