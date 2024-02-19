Man charged with murder for shooting person breaking into truck

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is facing charges for shooting and killing an 18-year-old who was breaking into his truck.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 30, 2022, in the 1100 block of Lucas Avenue in downtown.

Police claim Corion Love and another man were driving in a Nissan Murano and breaking into vehicles. They pulled up next to a Dodge Ram parked on Lucas. Love took the front window off of the truck without breaking it and attempted to climb into the truck.

The owner of the truck, Arnaud Jones, lived on the third floor of a loft building at that location. He grabbed a gun and fired at the two men.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Love was shot in the back, while his cohort was shot in the leg. The man with the leg wound drove Love to the hospital and dropped him off. Love died shortly afterward. He was 18. The other man with the leg wound went to the hospital the following day for medical help.

Police claim Jones admitted shooting at Jones and the other man, but said he was only trying to fire warning shots. Police did not believe Jones’ claims and arrested him.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Jones (age not provided) with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and four counts of armed criminal action.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.