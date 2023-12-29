Man charged with murder for shooting woman in Bel Air condo parking lot Wednesday

Dec. 28—By Annie Jennemann — ajennemann@baltsun.com

December 28, 2023 at 7:36 p.m.

A Bel Air man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday night for shooting and killing a woman in a condominium parking lot.

The Bel Air Police Department identified the victim as Meghan Riley Lewis.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the the 600 block of Churchill Road in Bel Air where suspect Brian Michael Delen, 47, shot Lewis in the upper torso following a confrontation, police said.

Medics transported the victim to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m., police said.

Delen is charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-638-4500.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dillon Mullan contributed to this article.

