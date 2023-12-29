Man charged with murder for shooting woman in Bel Air condo parking lot Wednesday
Dec. 28—By Annie Jennemann — ajennemann@baltsun.com
December 28, 2023 at 7:36 p.m.
A Bel Air man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday night for shooting and killing a woman in a condominium parking lot.
The Bel Air Police Department identified the victim as Meghan Riley Lewis.
Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the the 600 block of Churchill Road in Bel Air where suspect Brian Michael Delen, 47, shot Lewis in the upper torso following a confrontation, police said.
Medics transported the victim to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m., police said.
Delen is charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-638-4500.
Baltimore Sun reporter Dillon Mullan contributed to this article.
Share this:
— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
—