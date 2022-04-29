UPDATE: Man charged with murder after sister fatally stabbed in Chaumont

Apr. 29—CHAUMONT — A woman is dead after she was allegedly stabbed Thursday morning by her brother at a residence on Point Peninsula.

The woman was identified as Wanda T. Paoli, 67, of 6782 Failing Shores Lane.

State police responded to that address in the town of Lyme for a welfare check call around 11:40 a.m.

When troopers arrived to the rather isolated area full of mostly seasonal homes, they found Ms. Paoli outside a side door with multiple stab wounds. They attempted lifesaving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony R. Dibella, 51, also of 6782 Failing Shores Lane and Ms. Paoli's brother, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Dibella was arraigned Thursday in Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building without bail.

According to a news release from state police, the man and woman were siblings who were living together with their 89-year-old mother.

State police say it appears there was some sort of domestic incident, and several detectives are now working to determine what led to the stabbing.

The investigation is in its early stages and ongoing, police said.

"I feel very bad about this," said a neighbor in the area. "It's just so quiet here."

Failing Shores Lane runs along Chaumont Bay and is isolated during the winter time, said neighbor Callie Wilkinson. A snowplow hardly runs through the lane, so the full-time residents rely on each other to take care of snow removal.

"It can be very isolating," Ms. Wilkinson said as she walked down to check the mail for her and a few of her neighbors on Thursday. "I like it. There's good ice fishing."

The lane is home to mostly retired people from Florida who come north seasonally, but there's a handful of full-time residents, including Ms. Wilkinson. It's the kind of 10-mph road where most people stop to have a chat if they see their neighbor outside. Ms. Wilkinson said she had many chats with Mr. Dibella.

She said Mr. Dibella took care of his mother full time and Ms. Paoli recently moved there to help.

"I think it was a bad situation," she said. "A couple of times the cops got called because they were fighting."

When she saw officers responding to her neighbor's house on Thursday, she said she knew it was probably Mr. Dibella's.

"I hope he gets the help that he needs," Ms. Wilkinson said. "It's a shame also because they have to figure out what to do with his mother, and I assume she's down there by herself."

State police were assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Chaumont Fire Department, Three Mile Bay Fire Department and Cape Vincent Ambulance.