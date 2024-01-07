Man charged with murder in South Bay shooting

SOUTH BAY — Police have charged a man with murder in the fatal shooting Tuesday of another man in South Bay.

The killing was Palm Beach County's first reported homicide death of 2024.

Darrion McKinnon was arrested and charged Saturday with first-degree premeditated murder in the man's death, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday in a news release. He was booked into the West Detention Center in Belle Glade.

No further information about McKinnon or the dead man were immediately released.

Deputies responded shortly after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to a call on the 800 block of Palm Beach Road in South Bay and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot, deputies said. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: First PBC homicide of 2024 ends in man's arrest on murder charge