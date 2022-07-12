Man charged with murder of Spartanburg County deputy Austin Aldridge faces 5 new charges

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) named additional charges, including three felonies, to be sought against the man accused of murdering 25-year-old Spartanburg County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge on June 21.

Duane Leslie Heard, 63, is being charged with armed robbery, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, 3rd degree domestic violence and failure to stop for a blue light.

Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette filed notice July 7 that his office would seek the death penalty in relation to the felony murder charge against Heard.

With the addition of the armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm charges, Heard now faces five felony charges. He was previously charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on June 22 in relation to Aldridge's shooting death.

The SLED warrant for the armed robbery charge is in relation to Heard allegedly taking Aldridge's department-issued Glock handgun, Taser, and patrol car keys after Heard shot Aldridge.

One count of pointing and presenting a firearm stems from the traffic stop on Anderson Mill Rd. following the shooting.

The misdemeanor failure to stop for a blue light charge also pertains to Heard's attempted escape.

The other pointing and presenting a firearm charge brought against Heard occurred at Chaffee Rd., the same street where Heard resided and allegedly shot and killed Aldridge. The victim in this charge was unidentified.

The domestic violence in the 3rd degree charge stems from the domestic call Aldridge responded to June 21.

In South Carolina, domestic violence in the 2nd and 3rd degrees is a misdemeanor.

Heard is also facing two misdemeanor charges stemming from an October 2021 arrest when he allegedly impeded the path of a mail carrier in a vehicle. According to a Sheriff's Office warrant, mail carriers had previously been instructed not to deliver mail to Heard's house after recent harassment and threats made towards postal workers.

Chalmers Rogland, a Wofford College graduate, covers public safety and breaking news for the Herald-Journal. Reach him via email at crogland@shj.com. Find him on Twitter @CRogland.

