Man charged with murder in stabbing of 18-year-old in Fitchburg

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing of an 18-year-old Gadiel Maria in Fitchburg.

The stabbing happened on March 18.

Jose A. Ramos Solis, of Fitchburg, was arraigned Monday in Fitchburg District Court on the murder charge. Solis was ordered held without bail and will be back in cout in May.

Police say the stabbing followed an altercation between the two young men.

18-year-old killed in Fitchburg stabbing

Solis was originally arraigned on March 23 on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was held without bail after that arraignment.

That charge was dismissed after Solis was arraigned on the new murder charge.

