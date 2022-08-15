Man charged with murder in stabbing at Dayton apartment

Aug. 15—A man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed and killed a woman Friday evening at her Dayton apartment.

Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, of Dayton, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in a stabbing in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received a report at 6:53 p.m. Friday that a woman was being stabbed.

A 911 caller said he could hear the victim asking for help, according to dispatch records.

"She stopped screaming but there's blood everywhere out here," the caller said.

Another caller noted a man had been living with the woman, according to court documents.

When police arrived, the 911 caller led officers to the apartment just as Lloyd was reportedly leaving.

"When Mr. Lloyd saw police, he fled down the hall, up the stairs and toward the exit doors," an affidavit read.

Officers arrested Lloyd outside the building. His shirt and shorts had blood on them and he also had a knife that had some blood on it, according to court documents.

Crews found the woman unresponsive inside her apartment. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from injuries, according to court records. The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Police are expected to release more details this afternoon. We will update this story as more information is available.