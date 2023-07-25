Man charged with murder in stabbing death at Rochester boarding house

A Rochester man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman in a Whitney Street boarding house last week.

Kevin Dukes Jr., 30, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Constance Henry, 38, at 236 Whitney Street on Friday, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Dukes was also charged with first-degree criminal contempt, also a felony, in connection with an altercation with a woman who had an order of protection in place against Dukes.

During the altercation involving a 30-year-old woman who had an order of protection against Dukes, Umbrino said that Henry came to the woman's aid. Dukes was accused of stabbing Henry multiple times in the upper body. Henry died at the scene.

Police found Henry dead in the home Friday evening.

Dukes, a Level 3 sex offender and convicted felon, was apprehended on Monday. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in City Court on Tuesday morning and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail. Dukes is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Friday afternoon.

According to Rochester police, Dukes was convicted of first-degree criminal sex act, a felony, in 2014 and was sentenced to 9 years in state prison. He was released in 2019, but returned to prison after several parole violations, Umbrino said. He was released for good in June 2022.

Dukes had numerous pending charges (in Rochester and in Gates) at the time of Henry's killing, and had pleaded guilty in November to several charges, including harassment and criminal trespass. He also has active warrants in New York and Wisconsin, Umbrino said. At the time of the killing, he was placed on probation after he pleaded to guilty in May for ignoring an order of protection.

Henry's slaying occurred during a particularly violent weekend in Rochester, when she was one of three people killed in three separate incidents in Rochester Friday night. As of Tuesday morning, 29 homicides have occurred in Rochester in 2023, according to Rochester police.

