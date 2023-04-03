Man charged with murder after standoff with police, woman found dead in home, Putnam deputies say

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a family member called about a possible suicidal person inside a Satsuma home Sunday afternoon.

STORY: USS Orleck moving to Pier 1 Monday morning after several delays

Shortly before 5 p.m., deputies responded to a residence at 108 Marlin Dr. and upon arrival, 25-year-old Christian Alan Wilkinson was inside the home refusing to come outside. Information deputies received from family members said Wilkinson had threatened to harm himself and that there was possibly a deceased person inside the home.

Deputies were able to talk to Wilkinson on a cellphone, and he agreed to come outside. When Wilkinson first walked out of the residence, deputies noticed something protruding from his shirt and pants. When deputies ordered Wilkinson to pull up his shirt he went back inside the residence and came out again, but this time the bulge was gone.

Deputies secured Wilkinson inside a patrol vehicle and then performed a safety search of the residence because they got word that another person was inside. Deputies located a woman with a gunshot wound deceased in a bedroom. The victim has not been identified, but the sheriff’s office said she had a “non-intimate familial connection” with the suspect.

STORY: FHP: Minor injuries reported after sedan rear-ended disabled SUV on Dames Point Bridge

Earlier in the day, at about 3:20 p.m. the victim had contacted the sheriff’s office non-emergency line to report Wilkinson had stolen her phone and gun. Two deputies responded within 20 minutes to the home banging on the doors and calling the number the victim left as a contact number. Deputies did not see any drivable vehicles at the property, and there was no indication anyone was at the residence.

At 4:55 p.m. dispatchers received the second call about Wilkinson threatening to commit suicide.

STORY: JSO: Man attacked with hammer in overnight carjacking incident

Prior to Sunday’s shooting, deputies have responded to the residence 10 times since October 2022. None of the calls were of a violent nature to occupants in the home. Wilkinson had a prior encounter with deputies in October, in which he requested a Baker Act for himself due to self-harm thoughts.

Story continues

Wilkinson was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. He is being held without bond.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories