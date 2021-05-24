Man charged with murder in Sunday shooting of Aikenite

May 24—Police arrested a 34-year-old for allegedly killing Dexter Sullivan, an Aiken man, over the weekend.

Aaron Azeem Williams has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. Williams was being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Monday morning.

Williams and Sullivan, 26, got into an argument on Sunday afternoon, according to police, before things turned violent. Witnesses reported six or seven shots fired and saw a blue Honda Civic in the area.

Sullivan was found bleeding and unresponsive in a wooded area along Iris Lane, where he died, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office. Investigators found Williams along the same road at another house.

Williams was arrested "without incident," the Sheriff's Office said in an announcement.

Police are seeking information about the blue Honda and its driver. The Sheriff's Office can be reached at 803-648-6811.

Check back with the Aiken Standard; this article will be updated.