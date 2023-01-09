Man charged with murder in Taylors shooting death of 76-year-old woman from Travelers Rest

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of Betty Diane Amick, 76, who died of at least one gunshot wound sustained in Taylors Saturday afternoon.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested Jonathan Brock Luben, 26, in connection with the incident. Luben has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery in the first degree. He is currently detained at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Deputies responded to an emergency call at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road at about 4 p.m., according to a media advisory from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. There, they discovered a woman "suffering with at least one gunshot wound."

The woman, later identified by the Greenville County Coroner's Office as Amick, of Travelers Rest, was a passenger in a vehicle when the shooting occurred. She was later pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at a nearby location, the Coroner's Office said.

Ryan Flood, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said the shooting was motivated by "road rage." Deputies believe it to be an isolated incident.

The Coroner's Office ruled Amick's death a homicide.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office urged anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

