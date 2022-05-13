Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting near Kansas City apartment complex

A Kansas City man has been charged in a shooting Tuesday that killed a 31-year-old man.

Paul Wright, 60, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Kansas City police responded to a shooting on May 10 at the Swope Plaza Estates near 49th and Bellefontaine Avenue, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the department.

A man was found in a parking lot beneath a truck who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Terylle Gorham.

According to court documents filed by police, a witness reported seeing Wright walk in the apartment complex with Gorham just before the shooting. He had a handgun in his waistband, prosecutors said.

Another witness allegedly identified Wright from a surveillance video from the apartment complex.

Prosecutors requested a $500,000 cash only bond. A defense attorney for Wright was not listed in court records as of Friday afternoon.