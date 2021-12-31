Man charged with murder after two found dead in trailer: Shasta County Sheriff's Office

Home on Old Oasis Road in Redding where authorities said two people were found dead early Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office said that deputies had arrested a man and charged him with two counts of murder after two people were found dead at a residence in north Redding early Friday morning.

Colton Wayne Rhone, 28, was taken into custody at 11 a.m., according to Sgt. Chris Edwards. Rhone has been arrested on two counts of murder, Edwards said. Rhone's bail has been set at $2 million and an arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 5, authorities said.

Deputies had been called to the home, at 18395 Old Oasis Rd., at 4:58 a.m. on a report of two deceased adults, according to Edwards, of the Major Crimes Unit.

The bodies were found by two relatives who lived on the property of the deceased individuals and had been out of state. They found the two bodies upon their return, said Edwards.

Names of the victims, a male and a female, are being withheld pending notification of family, authorities said. Their injuries were "consistent with homicide," said Edwards.

Deputies responding to the call found Rhone, who also lived on the property, inside a travel trailer. Rhone was "noncompliant" with deputies, Edwards said. Rhone was interviewed at the Major Crimes Unit and made admissions to the murders, authorities said.

Anyone who has any information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email, MCU@co.shasta.ca.us.

