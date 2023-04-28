Man charged with murder in US 35 shooting in Riverside accused of witness intimidation

Apr. 27—A Dayton man charged with murder in the Mother's Day shooting of a Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside is now accused of trying to intimidate witnesses in the case.

Jamar Allen Hayes, 27, was indicted Thursday for one count of menacing by stalking, seven counts of intimidation of witness and seven misdemeanor counts of intimidation of crime victim or witness. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Hayes is accused of killing 31-year-old Shauna Cameron, who was a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala headed east the afternoon of May 8, 2022, on U.S. 35 near the Woodman Drive exit when it was shot at least two times.

A 29-year-old man driving the Impala and a 23-year-old passenger took Cameron to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries. The other two occupants were not hurt.

Cameron's mother, Stacy Cameron, said her daughter was studying to become a nurse assistant at Ross Medical Education Center in Dayton, and that she received a diploma and lab coat posthumously from the school. She also had attended Springfield City Schools and graduated from Opportunities for Individual Change "OIC" of Clark County's Life Skills program.

Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said the new charges are "for activity of the defendant in relation to the homicide."

The allegations were for incidents between Oct. 13, 2022, through March 28. Hayes was arrested and booked Oct. 13 into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held on $1 million bail.

Neither Flannagan nor the indictment specified how Hayes is alleged to have intimidated witnesses, including whether he may have contacted them or had others do so on his behalf.

Hayes also was indicted Thursday in a separate case that predates Cameron's homicide.

He will be arraigned Tuesday for three counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and two counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with three-year-firearm specifications plus two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Those charges are for two drive-by shootings that happened on Nov. 25 and Dec. 22 at two different Camden Avenue residences in Harrison Twp. and were investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

"No one was hit as a result of the shootings," said Flannagan, who also said that it was not clear whether law enforcement believe the same gun was used in the Harrison Twp. shots fired and Riverside deadly shooting.

In the homicide case, the final pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 23 and the trial is set to begin June 5. It is not clear whether the new indictments will delay proceedings.