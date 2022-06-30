Man charged with murder after victim shot at North Memphis gas station, records show

A man is behind bars after a woman died at a local hospital after being shot at a local gas station.

The incident happened March 28 at I-40 and N. 2nd Street, where Memphis Police officers responded to a car crash.

A witness told police the crash happened after a shooting at a BP gas station on North Watkins, according to an affidavit.

Paramedics found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was rushed to Methodist Central in critical condition but did not survive her injuries, police said.

The witness told police that she and the victim were getting gas at the BP when an unknown man walked up and began arguing with the victim.

The man then pulled out a handgun, and the witness heard two shots, records show.

The man ran off.

The pair got into the victim’s car, and the victim began driving toward a hospital.

On the way, she began blacking out and crashed into another car on the expressway, police said.

When police arrived, the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat with blood on her chest, struggling to breathe.

Police identified Denizell Gladney, 26, as a suspect using video from the gas station.

The witness identified him in a photo lineup.

He’s now charged with first-degree murder, records show.

