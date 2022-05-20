Man charged with murder after victim shot in back in Frayser

A man was arrested for murder after another man was shot and killed in Frayser.

The violence unfolded May 8 in the 4400 block of Sunny View Road.

Memphis Police said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

He was later pronounced dead by paramedics, police said.

His death was ruled a homicide.

According to an affidavit, the victim was involved in an argument with two men inside a dark blue 2002 Chevy Silverado.

A witness identified Mario Thomas as a suspect, according to the affidavit.

The witness said he heard a gunshot from the truck, and identified Thomas as the passenger.

According to a police affidavit, Thomas said, “Man drive, drive, go, go,” after the shot was fired.

The victim then said he had been shot by someone in the Chevrolet before falling to the ground, where he died.

Thomas, 44, was identified in a six-person photo lineup.

He’s charged with second-degree murder.





