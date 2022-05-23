Man charged with murder after victim shot and killed in West Memphis, police say

A man is charged with murder after another man was shot and killed in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

On May 22, around 8 a.m., West Memphis Police officers responded to the 300 block of N. 9th Street for a shots fired call.

Officers found a man in a backyard suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers received information that the suspect had fled.

Detectives identified the suspect as Antonius, Derwon Collins.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



