Man charged with murder a week after shooting at Chapel Hill apartments, police say

A Durham man has been arrested and charged with murder a week after a shooting killed one and injured three others at a Chapel Hill apartment complex, police said Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals with the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Michael Jerome Henry, 29, Tuesday.

In addition to murder, he is also charged with two counts of attempted murder; assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill; assault with deadly weapon; and shooting into occupied vehicle.

On Sept. 27, Michael D. Lee, 51, was fatally shot in the University Gardens complex at the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension, near Umstead Drive, the release said. The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A fourth person also was injured, but police did not say what caused that person’s injuries.

Police said Tuesday their investigation led them to Henry but did not say how he might be connected to Lee or the other victims.

Henry is at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

“Our officers and investigators have worked around the clock since this shooting occurred last week to bring some closure to Mr. Lee’s family and to reassure our concerned community,” Police Chief Chris Blue said in a statement. “We are so appreciative for the many community members who have shared information about this case and to our partners with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their efforts to bring Mr. Henry to justice without delay or incident.”

The department received 19 911 calls about the shooting on Sept. 27. In the recordings released this week, some callers identified the suspected shooter who wore a black shirt and was seen walking around the complex after the shooting.

One caller said Lee was lying in the middle of the parking lot beside the building after he was shot. Another said they heard more than 10 gunshots.

It was the second shooting at the University Gardens complex in the last month. On Aug. 25, police found 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins at the complex with gunshot wounds. Jenkins died at UNC Hospitals.

Anyone with information about the most recent shooting can call 911 or Orange County Communications’ non-emergency number at 919-732-5063. Callers also can leave anonymous tips with Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.

Kristen Johnson contributed to this report.