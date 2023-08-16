Man charged with murder weeks after shooting outside Midlands store, SC police say

The search for a man wanted after a deadly shooting ended Tuesday when the gunman surrendered, the Sumter Police Department said.

Travis Jermaine Wright, a 43-year-old Sumter resident, turned himself in at the police department and was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release.

Wright was wanted following the Aug. 5 shooting death of 25-year-old Adrian NaBryce McCray, according to the release.

At about 11 a.m. on Aug. 5, McCray was found lying on the ground outside of the A&P Coastal Mart convenience store in the 500 block of Boulevard Road, police said. That’s in the downtown Sumter area, about 1.5 miles from Prisma Health Tuomey hospital.

McCray was taken to an area hospital, and his family members were there with him when he died hours later, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said they learned McCray’s acquaintance, Wright, was near the store at about the time of the shooting and he was later identified as the gunman, according to the release.

The search for Wright spanned two weeks before he surrendered.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Days before McCray was killed, Wright was arrested on July 30, and he’s facing a pending third-degree domestic violence charge, Sumter County court records show.