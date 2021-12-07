Man charged with murder, woman charged as accessory in Southeast Raleigh killing

Raleigh police have arrested two people in connection with a Sunday killing in the southeastern part of the city.

Tevin Terrell Campbell, 27, is charged with murder, while Taliyah Johnson, 22, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Raleigh police responded to a call on Rushford Lane near Garner on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

When they arrived, officers said they found Christopher Davis, 37, dead.

Officers also located Campbell at the scene, police said.

Campbell and Johnson were taken to Wake County Detention Center after a follow-up investigation.

The News & Observer has asked Raleigh police whether Campbell and Davis knew one another, and for more information on what led to the death.