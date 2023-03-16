Man charged with murder of woman found dead in vehicle in Middletown

Mar. 15—MIDDLETOWN — A man is in the city jail charged with murder 24 hours after a woman was found dead in a SUV in Middletown.

Darnell Dollar, 33, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into the fatal assault of a 61-year-old woman.

Constance Sue Reddix was discovered by police in the 2007 Chevy Equinox near Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway about noon. Police said Reddix had "obvious signs of trauma" and was dead at the scene.

Reddix's death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Wednesday and her cause of death is pending, according to the coroner's office.

A series of phone calls were received by dispatchers concerning an unresponsive person inside a vehicle, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Hughes at 513-425- 7733.