Man charged with murder of woman found dead after Latrobe Homes fire, Baltimore police say

Police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of 55-year-old Pamela Pitts, the woman found dead after a house fire in Baltimore’s Latrobe Homes last month.

Baltimore police wrote in a news release that Keith Fleming, 52, of Baltimore, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Pitts’ death. The woman was found dead after a fire in the city’s Latrobe Homes apartment complex on Sept. 14 and investigators said she was fatally shot and not killed by the fire.

According to court records, Fleming faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, arson, assault and various weapons offenses.

The public defender’s office, which is listed as representing Fleming in court records, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police did not provide details of how Fleming allegedly killed Pitts nor how the fire at the apartment complex began.

