Man charged with murder of woman found dead in California beach town

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a young woman in a California beach town.

The body of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin was discovered by a construction worker in an alleyway in Laguna Beach on November 12. She had reportedly been badly beaten.

Detectives arrested Dino Rojas-Moreno on Wednesday.

Mr Rojas-Moreno, 26, was charged with murder. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

Laguna Beach Police said they believed the murder was an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the community.

“This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our Investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert.

Locals told news outlet Under Laguna that Goodwin was seen Saturday evening at two bars – Hennessey’s and the Marine Room – leaving the latter later that night.

Residents in the area heard screaming around 2am according to the outlet. Goodwin had recently broken up with her boyfriend, Under Laguna reported.

Goodwin, of San Clemente, was remembered by friends and family as “a very hard working young lady and always kept a smile on her face”.

A GoFundMe page, which has raised over $25,000, was set up by Marcos Salim Heredia, owner and operator of Carmelita’s Restaurants where Goodwin worked. The page is seeking funds for a memorial for her in the city.

“I have had the great pleasure to have Tatum as our assistant manager, friend, and family member in our business for four years,” Mr Heredia wrote in the description.

Tatum Goodwin was found dead in Laguna Beach, California (Fox News/ Goodwin family handout)

“Tatum was a very hard working young lady and always kept a smile on her face. Over the years she had expressed her pleasure to be in Laguna and have her opportunity with us. We felt that we really had a family member here with us.”

On Tuesday Goodwin’s sister Kaylee wrote on Facebook that her sister "was taken from this world by someone evil”.

"I will never feel or be okay. My world is shattered. My family is shattered. I’m grieving and it’s so hard to see life after this,” she wrote.

She later told Fox News Digital: “She was the best dog mom and loved her dog so much. She was the best daughter. My mom and her were very close.”