Man charged with murder of woman found buried in backyard of Jacksonville home, JSO says

On Thursday the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the murder investigation of a local mother found dead in the backyard of an Allendale home.

Nathaniel Slade, 41, is charged with murder in the death of LaDonna Williams.

Action News Jax told you in April that a rental property owner was cleaning the backyard of the home when he came across Williams’ partially buried body and called police. Officers said the owner was preparing the home for new renters when he discovered the body. JSO’s homicide unit determined Williams had been killed.

Williams’ daughter said LaDonna was a mother of three and grandmother of 3.

While reviewing court documents following the news of Slade’s arrest, Action News Jax found the suspect had been arrested and charged with attempted murder on April 21 but found that the incident location nor the charges matched the details of Williams’ murder.

So we called JSO.

A spokesperson confirmed that Slade was already in the Duval County Jail facing attempted murder charges in a separate incident when investigators connected him to the murder in Allendale.

