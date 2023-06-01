Man charged with murder after woman shot to death near downtown Atlanta hotel

Police have charged a man who was taken into custody moments after a woman was shot to death near a downtown Atlanta highrise hotel.

Officers were called to 400 W. Peachtree Street near Ivan Allen Boulevard in reference to shots fired just before 8 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The shooting appears to have happened near the Twelve Downtown Hotel.

Douglas Hairston, 30, was detained by police on the scene. He was later officially charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jail records show that Hairston has not yet been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

It is unclear if Hairston and the victim knew one another.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: