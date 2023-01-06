Man charged for murder of woman at South Lake Union apartment

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Thursday against a man accused of killing a woman at a South Lake Union apartment on Monday.

Allister Clinton Baldwin, 46, was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 51-year-old Ivette Wallin.

According to court documents, Seattle police officers were called to the apartment building just before 5:30 p.m. Monday after a caller told 911 dispatchers that a man in unit #611 told him he had killed a woman. The caller also told police that he had seen the woman’s body.

When officers arrived, they went to the apartment and found the door ajar with loud music coming from inside. Officers entered and found Baldwin, who complied with orders to show his hands and move toward officers.

According to documents, officers found the woman’s body and “indicated that she had suffered an extreme amount of physical trauma,” including multiple broken ribs, broken fingers, blunt force injuries to her face and forehead, and sharp force injuries to her neck and back.

With the help of the apartment building’s staff, officers identified the woman as Wallin. Police learned that Wallin lived in unit #608, on the same floor as Baldwin’s unit.

The man who initially called 911 told police in an interview that Baldwin’s demeanor was “really calm, like nothing happened” when he described what happened during the incident. Another witness told police that Wallin “was dating (Baldwin) kinda, but not exclusive.”

Baldwin is a registered sex offender out of Texas and has one prior felony conviction for sexual assault of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the King County Courthouse on Jan. 19.

The woman’s death was Seattle’s first homicide of 2023.