Man charged with murder after woman vanished, MA cops say. Body was ‘disposed of’

A man is charged with murder after a tip alerted police in Massachusetts that a woman who disappeared was “harmed,” officials announced on Aug. 8.

A search for her body was underway, according to the Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miler.

Pablo Vicente, 33, of Salem, has been charged with the woman’s murder and disappearance, authorities said in a news release.

After Salem police were notified of the woman being harmed on Aug. 7, an investigation revealed “further evidence of foul play,” according to the release, which didn’t specify when she went missing.

When Vicente appeared in court for an arraignment on Aug. 8, Assistant District Attorney A.J. Camelio said her body was “‘disposed of’ in a dumpster,” Glen Johnson, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, told McClatchy News in an emailed statement on Aug. 8.

As of the afternoon of Aug. 8, police have found “some body parts” in connection with the investigation, Camelio said, according to Johnson.

The woman won’t be publicly identified until her family is notified of her death, officials said in the release.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office plans to release more information on the case, according to Johnson.

As of the afternoon of Aug. 8, it’s unclear whether Vicente and the victim knew each other and potential motives weren’t specified.

