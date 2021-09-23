Man charged with murder in woman's death

Sep. 23—HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of killing a woman at a house in southeastern High Point late Wednesday.

Michael Anthony Dingle, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Linda Jean Huntley, 26, the High Point Police Department said.

Officers went to 720 Gaines Ave., off Baker Road, shortly before 11 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and they found Huntley dead inside the house, police said.

Officers soon determined Dingle was the suspect and what his car looked like, and the description was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

A short time later the Thomasville Police Department found the vehicle, and Dingle was nearby, police said.

No information was released about how Huntley was killed.

Further investigation was still being conducted to determine motive and circumstance surrounding the killing, police said. It is believed that Dingle and Huntley were involved in a relationship.

Huntley's death is the 16th homicide this year in High Point, two more than the city had for all of 2020.

In addition to murder, Dingle also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and five counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner.

He was being held at the Guilford County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Dingle has been convicted on misdemeanor assault or assault on a female charges five times since 2013 and was convicted in 2017 of being a felony habitual misdemeanor assault offender, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.