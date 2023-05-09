Man charged with murder in woman's death

May 9—VALDOSTA — Deputies have made an arrest in a Lowndes County murder case, authorities said.

At 1:13 a.m. Saturday, May 6, deputies headed to the 3400 block of Burkhardt Drive after a 911 caller said an assault had occurred, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office statement.

The caller said a man had told him his girlfriend was beaten in a fight and needed medical help; deputies searching the area found a woman lying in the grass between two houses, authorities said.

She was unresponsive and declared dead by emergency medical personnel at the scene. She was identified as Natalya Otero, 33, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies located a man in the area who was detained for questioning. The man — identified as King Stokes — is charged with murder, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities ask anyone with information on this case to contact the sheriff's office at (229) 671-2900.

