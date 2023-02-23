Man charged with murder in woman's death

Feb. 23—It started as an emergency call about a possible overdose death and ended with a man being charged with murder.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a death from a possible overdose at 116 1/2 S. Seventh St.

After officers arrived on the scene and knocked on the door multiple times without getting an answer, they looked in a kitchen window and saw two people lying on the floor.

They knocked on the window and someone inside the residence told them the front door was open and to come in.

When they entered the building, officers saw Joseph Lewis, 58, sitting next to a woman who appeared to have severe injuries. They detained Lewis and assessed the woman's injuries and called for medical assistance.

But it was determined that the woman, Jeri Crabtree, 59, was dead and detectives were called in to investigate.

Lewis was charged with murder and taken to the Lawrence County Jail where he is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

IPD detective Capt. Brian Pauley said a toxicology sample was taken from Crabtree but it will be six-eight weeks before the results are in.

"Based on the evidence we do have, we felt it was fitting to charge (Lewis) with murder," he said. "There were indications that violence was committed in this case."

Lewis had a hearing in the Ironton Municipal Court on Thursday and his case was bound over to the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

This story will be updated on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case can contact the IPD Detective Bureau at 740-532-5606.