Man charged with murdering 18-year-old girlfriend enters plea in Fresno County court

A 19-year-old Fresno man accused of fatally shooting his 18-year-old girlfriend twice in the head pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of murder.

Jose Gutierrez Contreras was arrested May 30 and charged with the murder of Zoe Salinas, whose body was found around 11 p.m. inside a car on Tyler Avenue and Bond Street in southeast Fresno.

Police said the young couple, who had been dating for four years, had a heated argument prior to the shooting. Contreras fled from the scene but was found a few blocks away, still carrying a handgun.

Anxious family members of Salinas packed Judge Gary Orozco’s courtroom Wednesday to show their support for the teenager. A nearly equal number of supporters sat on the opposite side of the courtroom on behalf of Contreras.

Cold stares were exchanged between the two sides, but no words were said.

Along with entering a not guilty plea, Contreras’s attorney Roger Bonakdar tried to convince the judge to release his client from jail as he waits for his trial.

Orozco denied the request.

Boyfriend fears for his life in jail, lawyer says

Bonakdar stated in court documents that his client is in fear of his life in jail.

“Defendant is a child and being housed among grown men and hardened criminals in the Fresno County Jail. Defendant was still a high school senior and would have been graduating this June had this incident not happened,” according to court documents.

Additionally, Bonakdar said it would be impossible for his client and his family to afford the $1.5 million bail.

He urged the judge to impose non-financial conditions such as GPS monitoring, house arrest, or other methods to make sure Contreras attends all of his court appearances.

“There is also no analysis that this defendant is a risk to any other person,” Bonakdar said in court.

Senior Deputy District Attorney David Olmos described the brutal nature in which Contreras killed his girlfriend, two gunshots to the head.

“It was cold-blooded murder,” Olmos said in court.

Olmos said Contreras acted deliberately the night of the shooting. He secretly took a handgun from his brother’s room and took it with him to meet his girlfriend. After he shot Salinas, he jumped out of the car and into people’s backyards to try and get away from police.

“He didn’t stay behind and check to see if Zoe was OK,” Olmos said. “He poses a great risk to the public.”

Judge rules no bail

Orozco agreed and ordered Contreras be held in jail without bail. If convicted, Contreras faces up to 50 years to life in prison.

Salinas’ sister Savannah Badillo said she was relieved Contreras won’t be allowed to leave jail. She said her sister is gone forever and there is no chance of seeing her again.

“When will I be able to call my sister, or when will my parents be able to see my sister walk through the door, or tell me when can I text my sister and say, ‘hey, let’s go to San Diego,’” Badillo said after the hearing. “I can’t.”

Contreras returns to court on Sept. 28 for a pre-preliminary hearing in Dept. 32.