Man charged with murdering missing Ole Miss student, police say

A man is charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee.

The Oxford Police Department (OPD) announced the arrest of Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. Friday evening.

Lee was last seen at approximately 6:00 a.m. on July 8, leaving Campus Walk Apartments and wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers. Police said they believe Lee may have disappeared after visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails, a different apartment complex.

The following Monday afternoon, police said his 2014 black Ford Fusion was found at a towing lot after it was towed from the Molly Barr Trails complex Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement agencies said they are still working to locate Lee’s body.

Herrington, a 22-year-old from Grenada, Mississippi, has been charged with murder.

Police said no bond has been set at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation and police said there will be more updates.

For any tips, please contact OPD at 662-232-2400, the University Police Department at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or you can send a direct message on any police social media accounts.

